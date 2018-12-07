Panthers sign Chandler Catanzaro

Getty Images

Graham Gano has been dealing with a knee injury, so the Panthers added a second kicker to their roster on Friday.

The Panthers announced that they have signed Chandler Catanzaro to the 53-man roster. Offensive lineman Amini Silatolu was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Catanzaro signed a three-year contract with the Buccaneers as a free agent in the offseason, but only made it to the middle of November before he was cast aside in search of a more consistent kicker in Tampa. He was 11-of-15 on field goals and 23-of-27 on extra points before the Bucs opted to move in a different direction.

Gano was limited in practice on Thursday and his game status will be declared on Friday’s injury report.