Report: League fines Taylor Lewan for confronting officials

Getty Images

Taylor Lewan wasn’t happy with the officiating last week, and the Titans left tackle let Jerome Boger’s crew know it after the game.

He then publicly criticized them in his comments to the media afterward.

The NFL has fined Lewan $26,739 for unsportsmanlike conduct, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

Lewan is expected to appeal, per Kuharsky.

Lewan, though, knew the fine was coming after pointing at every official and cursed them for trying to “ruin it” for the Titans in their victory over the Jets, Justin Beasley of WSMV News 4 reported. Lewan later told his wife, “We’ve got a big fine coming our way.”

In his postgame interview, Lewan referred to officials’ “bulls*** calls.”

“It’s frustrating, man,” Lewan said. “It’s frustrating with some of those calls. . . .There were just some absolutely ridiculous calls.”

Lewan could see another fine next week. He flipped off the skycam while lying on the ground being checked by medical personnel in the third quarter of Thursday night’s win over the Jaguars.