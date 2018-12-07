Report: Sammy Watkins to miss 4-6 weeks

Getty Images

No one thinks, or no one should think, that Kelvin Benjamin is any kind of replacement for Sammy Watkins.

But the Chiefs are going to need a replacement for Sammy Watkins for the next month.

According to Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs wide receiver is going to miss the next four to six weeks.

Watkins has missed the last two games with a foot injury, and tried to practice this week. The fact they brought in another receiver suggests that it clearly did not go well.

Barring the weirdest collapse ever, the Chiefs are going to make the playoffs — they can clinch this weekend — so Watkins has some time before the games become truly meaningful.

The Chiefs have plenty of weapons, but after cutting running back Kareem Hunt last week, it’s one more absence they have to cover for.