Richard Sherman thinks 49ers have a great quarterback, just need him healthy

Richard Sherman‘s first year in San Francisco hasn’t gone according to plan, with the 49ers already mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. But Sherman believes the problems in San Francisco can easily be solved as long as the team is healthy next year.

Sherman said on PFT Live that with injuries at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, the 49ers just haven’t been able to put their best foot forward. And Sherman still has confidence that Jimmy Garoppolo is the franchise quarterback San Francisco needs.

“It’s been more difficult with the injuries we’ve had,” Sherman said. “Everybody knows how difficult it is to win without an elite quarterback in this league, or at least the guy you start the year with. We had a great quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, and obviously C.J. Beathard came in there and played admirably, but we’ve just had a lot of injuries. . . . Nick Mullens is in there playing great football but he’s our third quarterback.”

Sherman said he hopes that the 49ers have “our best 22 guys out there, offense and defense” next year, and if so he sees them as contenders in 2019.

“I definitely hope to stay here and grow with this team,” Sherman said. “I’m as disappointed as the fans and everybody else with how the season has gone this year but sometimes you have to go through these growing pains and this adversity to get to where you need to go.”

This is the 49ers’ fifth straight year missing the playoffs. Perhaps Sherman and a healthy Garoppolo can help them change that next year.