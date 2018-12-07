Stephon Gilmore added to injury report, questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore wasn’t on the team’s injury report on Wednesday or Thursday, but he wound up listed as questionable due to an ankle injury on Friday’s injury report.

Gilmore was a limited participant in the team’s final practice before going to Miami to face the Dolphins on Sunday. It’s unclear whether he was injured in practice or if the issue got worse at some point earlier in the week.

The Patriots often leave players at home if they aren’t going to play on Sunday, so we’ll see if Gilmore makes the trip to Miami with the rest of the team.

Tight end Dwayne Allen was the only other player given an injury designation on Friday. Allen has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but was a full participant in Friday’s practice.