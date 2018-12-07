Titans tight end Jonnu Smith out for the year

Getty Images

Derrick Henry‘s 99-yard touchdown run last night came at a cost.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Titans will be without tight end Jonnu Smith for the rest of the season after an MCL injury.

Smith was injured on the historic run, and didn’t return to the game. He wasn’t putting any weight on his leg as he was helped off by athletic trainers.

He had 20 catches for 258 yards and three touchdowns this year, and has shown some potential for more in the absence of injured tight end Delanie Walker. But with just three games left, he won’t do it this year.