Todd Gurley: I lied last year, I really want the rushing title

Rams running back Todd Gurley finished second in rushing yards in the NFL last season and he probably would have won the title if he’d played in Week 17.

Gurley wound up 22 yards behind Kareem Hunt and said at the time that he was fine with sitting out because of the “bigger picture.” On Thursday, Gurley admitted that those feelings didn’t represent the whole truth about his feelings.

“Yeah, I was lying, I really did care about the title,” Gurley said, via the Los Angeles Times. “That would be a pretty cool thing to get. I tell people that all the time: It’s like you play for team goals but who wouldn’t want to be the NFL sack leader? Who wouldn’t want to be the NFL passing or rushing leader?”

The nice thing for Gurley is that he’s got another shot at leading the league this year and he’s playing for a team that’s hitting its goals so far this season. Gurley enters Week 14 with a 25-yard lead over Ezekiel Elliott and the Rams are closing in on a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs.