Tony Dorsett congratulates Derrick Henry for matching his 99-yard touchdown run

AP

There had been only 14 offensive touchdowns of 99 yards in NFL history prior to Thursday night. However, Tony Dorsett’s 99-yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings in 1983 was the only such touchdown to be scored on a rushing play prior to Derrick Henry‘s beastly run through the Jacksonville Jaguars defense.

Dorsett passed along a message of congratulations to Henry on Twitter following the game for matching his 35-year old record in a 30-9 Tennessee Titans victory on Thursday night.

Congrats to my @HeismanTrophy brother @KingHenry_2 on tying the 99 yard record tonight. That stiff arm! Rumble, young man, rumble! — Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) December 7, 2018

After Rashaan Evans‘ tackle of Leonard Fournette on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line stopped the Jaguars shy of the end zone, Henry got his chance to match Dorsett’s record.

Calais Campbell got a hand on Henry in the backfield but couldn’t keep him from surging across the line of scrimmage. Once out on the perimeter, Henry used a devastating stiff-arm to hold off cornerback A.J. Bouye and linebackers Leon Jacobs and Myles Jack. Henry fended off Bouye at his own 20-yard line, kept Jacobs at bay for 20 yards as he crossed midfield and then delivered a final blow to Jack at the opposing 20-yard line as he headed into the end zone.

While Victor Cruz, Wes Welker, Bernard Berrian, Andre’ Davis, Marc Boerigter, Robert Brooks, Tony Martin, Mike Quick, Cliff Branch, Gerry Allen, Pat Studstill, Bobby Mitchell and Andy Farkas can all lay claim to having scored 99-yard touchdowns as receivers, Dorsett and Henry are the only two to get the feat accomplished all on their own on the ground.