Unseasonably cool L.A. temperatures help Rams prepare for Chicago

Getty Images

When the Rams commence their first of two consecutive Sunday Night Football appearances against the Bears at Soldier Field, it will be cold. Current forecasting has the outdoor temperature at 26 degrees when the ball is kicked to start the game.

“I don’t really like the cold,” Rams running back Todd Gurley told reporters on Thursday. “We got a little taste of how it’s going to be. Obviously, it was pretty cold out here today. I’m expecting it to probably be like this, but like 15, 20 degrees colder. It shouldn’t be too bad. I hope not, anyway.”

It’s going to be more than “like 15, 20 degrees colder.” It will be more like 30 degrees colder, given that the high in L.A. on Thursday was 58.

Coach Sean McVay still thinks the cooler practice temperature can’t hurt, even though the practice temperature wasn’t nearly cool enough.

“Yes, it’s actually good,” McVay told reporters. “If there was going to be a week that the weather isn’t exactly what we’re accustomed to out here in L.A., we’ll take it because it helps us get ready for the elements that we’re going to be playing in on Sunday. Kind of a blessing in disguise for us.”

When the Rams faced the Broncos in Denver seven weeks ago, the mercury had dipped to 25 degrees. And the Rams had their lowest offensive output of the season, scoring only 23 in a three-point win. While it may be a few degrees warmer on Sunday night, the Bears are a few notches better than the Broncos.

Which is one of the reasons why I’m taking the Bears to win.