Vernon Davis: Alex Smith is most resilient man I’ve ever met

Thursday brought word that Washington quarterback Alex Smith‘s recovery from a broken tibia and fibula is being impacted by an infection in his leg and the team relayed Smith’s request for privacy while he continues his recovery.

As a result of that request, head coach Jay Gruden and others from the team declined to discuss any specifics about Smith’s condition. A group of teammates did visit with Smith earlier this week, though, and they spoke generally about the quarterback’s toughness.

Cornerback Josh Norman referred to Smith’s “warrior type of mentality” and tight end Vernon Davis, who also played with Smith in their 49ers days, echoed that sentiment.

“Alex is the most resilient man I’ve ever met,” Davis said, via the Washington Post.

The reports on Thursday included concerns about Smith’s future as a player, but that didn’t come up as his teammates expressed their thoughts and concerns for his overall health.