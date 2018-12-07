Week 14 injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week 14 of the 2018 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Titans and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Lions at Cardinals

Lions QB Matthew Stafford (back) is questionable after a week of limited practices. LB Trevor Bates (ankle) and RB Kerryon Johnson (knee) aren’t going to be in the lineup. RB Nick Bellore (ankle), WR Bruce Ellington (back), DE Kerry Hyder (illness), LB Devon Kennard (hip), WR Brandon Powell (calf), TE Michael Roberts (shoulder) and CB Darius Slay (ankle) are also listed as questionable.

The Cardinals have a shorter injury report. LB Deone Bucannon (chest) is out and S Budda Baker (knee) is questionable.

Colts at Texans

The Colts will play without TE Mo Alie-Cox (calf), WR Dontrelle Inman (shoulder), C Ryan Kelly (knee) and S Mike Mitchell (calf). WR T.Y. Hilton (shoulder) fronts a group of questionable players that also includes DT Margus Hunt (knee), CB Chris Milton (hamstring) and CB Nate Hairston (ankle; questionable).

Texans OL Zach Fulton (hand) is out ths week. WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), CB Johnathan Joseph (neck, shoulder) and LB Brennan Scarlett (ankle) are listed as questionable for the home team.

Falcons at Packers

The Falcons took WR Julio Jones (foot) off the injury report, but TE Logan Paulsen (knee, ankle) won’t play and K Matt Bryant (back) is questionable.

S Raven Greene (ankle) is out for the Packers and T Bryan Bulaga (knee, illness) is unlikely to play after being listed as doubtful. G Byron Bell (knee), LS Hunter Bradley (ankle), CB Bashaud Breeland (groin), S Kentrell Brice (ankle, concussion) and G Lane Taylor (foot) are listed as questionable for Sunday.

Jets at Bills

QB Sam Darnold (foot) is off the injury report, but the Jets listed four players as questionable. RB Isaiah Crowell (toe), WR Robby Anderson (ankle), TE Jordan Leggett (knee) and CB Buster Skrine (shoulder, hip) make up that group.

Bills QB Derek Anderson (concussion) has been ruled out again. CB Taron Johnson (shoulder) will also miss the game and TE Jason Croom (groin) is considered doubtful. WR Isaiah McKenzie (toe) drew a questionable tag on Friday.

Panthers at Browns

The Panthers signed Chandler Catanzaro with Graham Gano (knee) ruled out. S Colin Jones (illness) is considered questionable.

Browns rookie CB Denzel Ward (concussion) is out for the first time in his NFL career. DB Phillip Gaines (knee), DL Larry Ogunjobi (bicep) and C J.C. Tretter (ankle) are listed as questionable. OL Austin Corbett (foot) is also out for the Browns.

Ravens at Chiefs

QB Joe Flacco (hip) could dress for the first time since Week Nine after practicing in full on Friday and being listed as questionable. CB Marlon Humphrey (groin), T James Hurst (back), LB/DB Anthony Levine (ankle), G Alex Lewis (shoulder), LB Tim Williams (ankle) and CB Tavon Young (groin) are also listed as questionable while S Tony Jefferson (ankle) is considered doubtful.

Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins (foot) is listed as doubtful, but reports on Friday indicated he’ll be out for at least a couple more weeks. S Eric Berry (heel) is questionable for the second straight week and TE Demetrius Harris (knee, illness) joins him in that group.

Patriots at Dolphins

CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle) was added to the injury report Friday and the Patriots listed him as questionable. TE Dwayne Allen (knee) is also listed as questionable.

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard (knee) and OL Jake Brendel (calf) are out this weekend. WR Danny Amendola (knee) and C Travis Swanson (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Saints at Buccaneers

T Terron Armstead (pectoral) remains out for the otherwise healthy Saints.

WR DeSean Jackson (thumb) is out for the second straight Buccaneers game. Safeties Justin Evans (thumb) and Isaiah Johnson (concussion) will join him on the sideline. CB Carlton Davis (knee) is likely to join them after being listed as doubtful. T Demar Dotson (hamstring), CB Brent Grimes (knee), M.J. Stewart (foot) and DE Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) got questionable tags from the team.

Giants at Washington

The Giants have two linebackers on the injury report. Both B.J. Goodson (neck, foot) and Tae Davis (ankle) are listed as questionable.

LB Ryan Anderson (hamstring) and OL Tony Bergstrom (knee, ankle) are out for Washington. LB Zach Brown (illness), WR Josh Doctson (hip), DL Matt Ioannidis (shin) and C Chase Roullier (knee) are listed as questionable.

Bengals at Chargers

The Bengals ruled out LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion), T Cordy Glenn (back), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle) and CB Tony McRae (concussion). WR Josh Malone (hamstring) rounds out the injury report as the lone questionable listing.

RB Melvin Gordon (knee) is out again for the Chargers. He’ll be joined on the sideline by TE Sean Culkin (back) and CB Trevor Williams (knee). DT Brandon Mebane (not injury related) is considered doubtful for Sunday.

Broncos at 49ers

LB Shaq Barrett (hip), CB Tramaine Brock (ribs) and CB Chris Harris (fibula) were ruled out for the Broncos. LB Brandon Marshall (knee) is listed as questionable.

The 49ers will play without RB Matt Breida (ankle), WR Pierre Garçon (knee) and S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder). CB K'Waun Williams (ankle) is the lone player in the questionable category.

Eagles at Cowboys

LB Jordan Hicks (calf) and CB Jalen Mills (foot) are out again for the Eagles. DE Michael Bennett (foot), DT Timmy Jernigan (back) and CB Avonte Maddox (ankle, knee) have been listed as questionable.

WR Tavon Austin (groin), DE David Irving (ankle), LB Sean Lee (hamstring) and TE Geoff Swaim (wrist) are out for the Cowboys this week. WR Michael Gallup (illness) and T Tyron Smith (neck) are listed as questionable for the NFC East matchup.

Steelers at Raiders

Steelers RB James Conner (ankle) was ruled out early in the week and T Marcus Gilbert (knee) also will not play this Sunday. S Morgan Burnett (back) and LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle) are in the questionable category.

All six players on the Raiders injury report — DT Maurice Hurst (ankle), RB Doug Martin (knee), G Kelechi Osemele (toe), WR Seth Roberts (concussion), LB Kyle Wilber (hamstring) and CB Daryl Worley (shoulder) — are listed as questionable.

Rams at Bears

RB Malcolm Brown (shoulder) is expected to miss the rest of the season, but remains on the roster and is ruled out for Sunday.

QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is set to start for the Bears as he’s off the injury report. S Deon Bush (hamstring) is listed as doubtful while S Eddie Jackson (shin) and DT Bilal Nichols (knee) are listed as questionable.