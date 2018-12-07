Xavien Howard ruled out, Danny Amendola looks ready to face Patriots

Getty Images

The Dolphins defense will be without a key player against the Patriots this Sunday, but it looks like the offense will be closer to full strength.

While the Dolphins held the door open earlier this week, cornerback Xavien Howard appeared on track to miss Sunday’s game due to a knee injury. Head coach Adam Gase confirmed it on Friday and now the team will likely rely on Minkah Fitzpatrick, Torry McTyer and Bobby McCain at cornerback against New England.

Howard’s a big loss for the Dolphins. He’s coming off back-to-back two interception games and also had two picks in a December win over the Patriots last season.

They’ll have to hope that their offense can generate enough points to overcome that obstacle. Wide receiver Danny Amendola should be part of that effort.

Amendola missed last Sunday’s win over the Bills with a knee injury, but has practiced this week and Gase indicated he’ll be part of the offense against his former team.