XFL plans a running clock to speed up the game

The XFL is still more than a year away from its debut season, but some new rules the new league plans to implement will surely draw attention.

Most notable is a running clock to keep the game moving: Instead of stopping the clock on incomplete passes and runs out of bounds, the clock will keep running, except in the last two minutes of the half. That should make games move faster.

“Fans want to minimize idle time and speed up the game,” said Sam Schwartzstein, the XFL’s director of operations, in a video explaining the XFL’s rules. “We look at the play clock as one of the big things we want to change. Fans want more plays — less stall, more ball.”

To ensure the offense can line up quickly and start the next play, the XFL plans to have designated ball spotters who will spot the ball immediately after a play ends, taking that responsibility out of the referees’ hands.

Other changes the XFL is planning include a revamped kickoff that requires the kicking team to wait until the receiving team has caught the ball before running downfield, a punt rule modeled off the CFL’s requirement that returners get at least five yards of space to field the ball, and tiered extra points that do away with kicks entirely and allow the offense to score one point from the 2-yard line, two points from the 5-yard line or three points from the 15-yard line.

The XFL is working with a community college football team that has practiced under some of the XFL’s proposed rules, to see how it plays out with real players on the field. Based on the video the XFL has released, it looks promising.

  2. Fans want less commercials, less politics, and less flags. And I’d even be a fan of reducing the play clock by 5 seconds to speed up the game.

  3. If fans want more plays (which I generally agree with), doesn’t a running clock actually work against that?
    To minimize idle time a shorter play clock would be more effective.

  4. Meanwhile, an NFL Game lasts roughly 3 hrs 15 mins.

    Only 11-12 minutes of that time is actual Gameplay (that includes special teams plays which are often longer than most standard plays PLUS the 15-20 plays resulting in penalties).

    Around 65+ minutes are taken up by Commercials.

    There is literally more Halftime than there is actual game, let alone 6-7x more Commercials than Gameplay.

    Fans, sorry to break it to you but you’re getting played and most don’t even know it.

  5. Looks like the XFL didn’t learn their lesson even after they failed on their first attempt. Fans don’t want all of this gimmicky stuff. They just want quality football the way it was before Goodell ruined it.

  10. The NFL actually incorporated some of the camera angles that the original XFL used, right? Maybe it can cherry pick anything that works in this second iteration.

    I still have my doubts as to whether XFL v.2.0 will actually be any good, or whether consumers want another football league.

  12. …good move, 3.5 hours to watch a 1 hour game (27 minutes of action)is absurd…notice the NFL has started to speed up its games of late, late afternoon games ending at 7:25 (EST) instead of 7:45 (EST)

  14. A running clock is fine, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there will be less time between plays. This isn’t the 60s, when QBs called their own plays and you had very limited player substitution. Now, you often see 2-3 players running off and on the field every play or two, and then you have to get the play call in to the QB, and then he calls it. Then, they line up, shift 4 or 5 times, try to get a hard count jump, and then finally snap the ball. If that continues, a running clock may just mean fewer plays and not any less time between plays.

  15. The point of the XFL isn’t to compete but to bring an alternative that people might enjoy so why not give it a shot? The NFL already is meddling with the rules to the point of absurdity so what the heck Vince give it a go.

  16. I don’t understand how a running clock will yield more plays. If the clock doesn’t stop on incomplete passes and runs out of bounds, it would yield less plays unless they’ll be giving offenses less time between plays or making the game more than 15 minutes per quarter.

  17. When fans complain about pace, it’s the constant stoppages to see if something is a catch or not and the constant flags

    Bringing back big hits and cutting out refs’ face time should be the 2 key things any new league should be trying to do

  19. want more plays? stop the clock after every play. shorten the play clock to 25 seconds. stop going to commercial after every change of possession.

  20. “Fans want more plays — less stall, more ball.”
    ====================

    Failed logic. How does a running clock produce more plays per game? It’s actually less. In the NFL, 3 incompletions burns maybe 20 seconds, XFL 3 incompletions will burn 120 seconds.

    Taken to extremes if every drive was 3 incompletions and punt (140 seconds total), the XFL game could end after 25 drives (or 100 plays). In comparison, the NFL would have 90 drives (each only 40 seconds of game clock) and about 360 plays.

