Browns activate Terrance Mitchell from IR

Getty Images

The 4-7-1 Browns need to run the table and get plenty of help to make it to the playoffs, but they’re doing what they can to give it their best effort.

The Browns have activated defensive back Terrance Mitchell from the injured reserve list on Saturday, one day before a home game against the 6-6 Panthers.

Brown started the first four games of the season, fracturing his wrist against the Raiders on September 30. The Browns placed him on IR two days later.

A 2018 free-agent acquisition, he has an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during his brief time with the Browns.

To create a roster spot for Mitchell, the Browns placed tight end Pharaoh Brown on injured reserve, with a shoulder injury.