Chase Daniel fined for a horse-collar tackle

AP

Quarterbacks don’t typically get fined for their actions during NFL games. But Bears quarterback Chase Daniel has been fined by the league, for committing a specific unsafe action.

Daniel applied a horse collar tackle to Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree during the interception Ogletree returned for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage of the game the Giants eventually won in overtime. Daniel was flagged for the infraction.

Daniel has been fined $20,054 for the tackle.

It’s the standard punishment for a technique deemed more than a decade ago to be unsafe. But it typically happens when defensive players apply it to offensive players. Daniel became a defensive player last Sunday, and not he’ll get to experience what plenty of defensive players experience, every week.