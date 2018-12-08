Chiefs preparing for Eric Berry to return Thursday

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Eric Berry won’t play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Instead, the Chiefs are preparing Berry to make his 2018 debut on Thursday night against the Chargers.

Berry had limited practices for the second consecutive week, but the Chiefs likely hope to see him log a full practice before giving him the green light for game action.

The Chiefs listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game.

On Nov. 28, Berry returned from a heel injury that had kept him sidelined since Aug. 11.

He played 70 snaps in the 2017 season opener before tearing his Achilles. That’s the last time Berry has played.