Doug Baldwin will be a game-time decision on Monday night

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin‘s availability for Monday night continues to be up in the air.

Coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Saturday that Baldwin, who has a groin injury, will be a game-time decision for the showdown with the Vikings.

Officially, Baldwin is listed as questionable.

Linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) is out, guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) is doubtful, and running backs Tre Madden (chest) and Rashaad Penny (ankle) are questionable.

The 7-5 Seahawks, currently the No. 5 seed in the NFC, will play three of their final four games at home. Win or lose on Monday, they have a very good shot at making it to the postseason.