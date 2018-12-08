Eagles place Jalen Mills on injured reserve

Getty Images

If the Eagles make it to the playoffs, they’ll do it without cornerback Jalen Mills.

Mills has landed on injured reserve, due to a foot injury that he suffered in London against the Jaguars. He has missed the last four games.

The Eagles filled Hector’s roster spot by elevating defensive tackle Bruce Hector from the practice squad. With defensive tackle Tim Jerningan listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys in Dallas with a back injury, Hector could end up on the active roster.

The defending Super Bowl champions have suffered plenty of injuries this year, especially in the defensive secondary. Mills joins cornerback Ronald Darby and safety Rodney McLeod on injured reserve.