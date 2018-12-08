Giants rule out Odell Beckham Jr. for Sunday

Getty Images

The Giants’ offense has been playing better in recent weeks, but on Sunday they’ll have to do it without their star wide receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday’s game and is not making the trip to Washington, the team has announced.

Beckham had been listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury. It’s unclear whether he suffered any type of setback, or whether the Giants just decided to play it safe. Considering that they’re already out of playoff contention, it would make sense not to risk an injury to the player who just signed a five-year, $95 million contract this year.

Although the Giants are 3.5-point favorites on the road against a Washington team that is down to third-string quarterback Mark Sanchez as the starter, the absence of Beckham gives Washington new hope, and a win would keep Washington alive in the NFC East.