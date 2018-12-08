Ndamukong Suh fined for horse-collar tackle against Lions

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh returned to Detroit last Sunday, and he’ll leave with the kind of memento he often received while playing there.

The NFL fined Suh, now with the Rams after three years with the Dolphins, $20,054 for applying a horse-collar tackle to Lions running back Zach Zenner.

During his time with the Lions, Suh lost more than $400,000 due to rules infractions. But it’s a relatively small price to pay in light of what he has earned — and given the obvious value of intimidation that comes from his rough-and-tumble reputation.