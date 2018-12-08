NFL fines Kyle Shanahan for unsportsmanlike conduct

Getty Images

The NFL fined 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for his profane sideline outburst at officials during Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Shanahan will see his pay docked $25,000.

Shanahan received a 15-yard penalty for protesting an offsides penalty called on linebacker Elijah Lee.

Shanahan later explained he was upset when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tossed linebacker Fred Warner‘s lost shoe 8 yards behind the line of scrimmage. As Warner ran to get his shoe, Wilson went hurry-up.

Officials did not hold up the play. Instead, they flagged the 49ers for offsides as Warner ran off and Lee ran on.

“I’m not saying that [Wilson] did that maliciously or anything, who knows, but it was an unusual situation, and it was my tipping point,” Shanahan said last week.

Wilson, according to Maiocco, was not fined for the shoe toss.