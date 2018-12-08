Trae Waynes out for Vikings on Monday night

Getty Images

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes is in. But cornerback Trae Waynes is out.

Waynes suffered a concussion last Sunday at New England, and he did not practice at all in advance of Monday night’s game against the Seahawks.

Rhodes suffered a hamstring injury late in the Week 12 win over the Packers. He made an early exit from last Sunday’s game against the Patriots. He has no injury designation on the final report of the week.

Neither does receiver Stefon Diggs, who has been limited in practice each of the last two weeks with a knee injury.

Also out for the Vikings are tight end David Morgan (knee) and receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring). Linebacker Eric Kendricks (rib) is questionable.