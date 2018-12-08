Trey Burton was too nervous to throw another pass on a Philly Special follow-up

Getty Images

Ten months ago, then-Eagles tight end Trey Burton threw one of the most famous passes in NFL history on a trick play in the Super Bowl, hitting quarterback Nick Foles in the end zone for a touchdown on a play known as “Philly Special.” But Burton doesn’t want to do it again.

Burton is now with the Bears, who also had a touchdown on a trick play pass, thrown by running back Tarik Cohen, on Sunday. That play was originally designed for Burton to throw it, but he said he feels so much pressure to live up to his famous Super Bowl play that he asked out of the responsibility, and coach Matt Nagy agreed he should not do it if he did not feel comfortable.

“We installed the play and when they put it on the board I got crazy anxiety,” Burton said, via Josh Frydman of WGN. “I was kind of freaking out a bit because a ton of unbelievable memories come to mind from the Super Bowl . . . I just couldn’t. Physically, there was some type of block, wasn’t letting me do it. I told Nagy, ‘hey coach, I’m having crazy anxiety.’ I couldn’t sleep that night thinking about it. There were so many really good memories but I’m not there anymore, I’m on a different team doing something different. I just didn’t feel comfortable. Thankfully he said, ‘No big deal, I appreciate you letting me know’ and [Cohen] was able to do it.”

So Philly Special may have been the last time Burton throws a pass.