Vontaze Burfict gets yet another big fine from the NFL

AP

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The NFL has fined Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

This time the fine was $53,482 for lowering his helmet and drilling Broncos fullback Andy Janovich. The hit was loud and violent.

Burfict has a long, long history of fines and suspensions for various personal fouls. He was suspended for the first three games of the 2016 season and the first three games of the 2017 season for illegal hits, and he was suspended for the first four games of this season for a PED violation.

Once he got on the field this season, Burfict was fined a whopping $112,000 for illegal hits against the Steelers. Now he has yet another significant fine. Eventually the NFL may need to suspend him again, as the only way to keep Burfict from dirty play seems to be keeping him off the field entirely.