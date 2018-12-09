49ers stun Broncos behind George Kittle’s big half

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 9, 2018, 7:21 PM EST
AP

The 49ers had nothing to play for but draft position. But they had George Kittle, and that was enough.

Sparked by an incredible game from their second-year tight end, the 49ers beat the Broncos 20-14, which could knock them out of the top spot in the 2019 NFL Draft order. At least for the moment.

Kittle had seven catches for 210 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone, and though he didn’t add to that in the second half (only targeted once more), he helped stake the 49ers to a lead they wouldn’t give up.

Quarterback Nick Mullens was a more-or-less-OK 20-of-33 for 332 yards, two touchdowns and an interceptions, and was able to find just enough non-Kittles in the second half to keep the clock moving. But they gave the Broncos one chance too many by taking a knee too soon, allowing one final play but there would be no Miami-style miracle.

The Broncos played with a sense of desperation, which was reasonable. They went for seven fourth downs, making two of them, and closed the margin late to make it interesting.

The loss was a brutal one for the Broncos in a recent run of them.

After losing cornerback Chris Harris and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to injuries, they looked as directionless as you might expect a team to.

And at 6-7, they fell out of the knot of 7-6 teams in the AFC (Dolphins, Ravens, Colts, and Titans) jockeying for the final wild card spot.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “49ers stun Broncos behind George Kittle’s big half

  1. good win for the Niners. I will never root for them to lose. If I was a Broncos fan, id be fuming. Vance Joseph made some horrible decisions. Should have challenged one call and shouldn’t have challenged another. If they would have kicked 2 field goals instead of going for it, it would have made the outcome different. Joseph is in over his head.

  5. Kittle is chasing greatness like a true 49er. He has that Roger Craig/Jerry Rice/Frank Gore etc. desire and intensity.

    Oh yeah. When you guys write articles about the 49ers do no mention. The number one pick. That’s not what we’re about.

  6. To be fair, it wasn’t much of a surprise. Broncos have been playing without direction or motivation. The dismantling of the team followed by the injuries to key offense and defense players made for a predictable game of listless blah blah. Also Vance Johnson is just a failed experiment. He needs to go and winning to keep a slim chance of a playoff position wasn’t much to be thrilled over.

  7. What I still can’t figure out is how we were 1st and goal from the 1 and threw it ALL 4 DOWNS!!! I know we scored but what kind of play calling is that?

  9. gadlaw says:
    December 9, 2018 at 7:50 pm
    To be fair, it wasn’t much of a surprise. Broncos have been playing without direction or motivation. The dismantling of the team followed by the injuries to key offense and defense players made for a predictable game of listless blah blah. Also Vance Johnson is just a failed experiment.

    >>> WHO is this Vance Johnson?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!