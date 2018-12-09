Aaron Rodgers breaks Tom Brady’s record, throws 359th straight pass without a pick

Getty Images

It hasn’t been a great year for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he has managed one significant accomplishment.

Rodgers just set the NFL record for consecutive passes without an interception. The old record, set by Tom Brady, was 358 straight passes without a pick. When Rodgers hit Randall Cobb for a touchdown in the third quarter today, that was his 359th straight pass without a pick.

The one thing Rodgers is still doing very well this season is avoiding interceptions: He has just one all year and is on pace to finish the season with the lowest interception percentage in NFL history.

Now if the Packers’ entire team could start playing consistently like they have today: They’re whipping the Falcons 27-7.