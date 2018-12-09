Amari Cooper: I know what I’m worth, and I know I can play football

Posted by Charean Williams on December 9, 2018, 9:33 PM EST
Whatever the Raiders thought of Amari Cooper, the receiver has proved them wrong. Or more correctly, as Cooper likes to say, he’s proved the Cowboys right.

Cooper looks every bit worth the first-round draft pick the Cowboys gave up for him in an October trade with the Raiders.

“He is such a complete player for us,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “When you see him not make much, not have many plays, not have many targets early and then turn around and change the game like that, then you realize what kind of impact that he can have. So I’m proud for everybody out there. The first think I saw Dak smiling, ‘Boy, we like that [Cooper], buddy!’ So it’s a good feeling.”

Cooper caught 10 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, including the 15-yard game-winner in overtime against the Eagles on Sunday.

“I feel like that’s who I am,” Cooper said. “I feel like I can make those plays to help my team win. You know I did it in college a lot. In Oakland, I did it sometimes. But my whole goal is just to be more consistent and to be able to provide that type of play for my team every week.”

Cooper made 22 catches for 280 yards and a touchdown in six games for the Raiders this season. He has 40 catches for 642 yards and six touchdowns in six games for the Cowboys.

In the past three games, Cooper has 26 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns.

“When I thought of playing in the NFL as a youth, this is the perfect example of that,” Cooper said. “For everything from the city, the facilities, winning, watching that defense out there, watching that offense out there, it’s a dream come true.”

Cooper heard all the talk that the Cowboys overpaid for him. He heard the whispers from Oakland that he wasn’t worth the price.

“Of course,” Cooper said. “I mean, with social media, you hear everything. But I know what I’m worth, and I know I can play football. So it didn’t really bother me.”

  3. I was wrong about Jerry going crazy and giving up a 1st round pick for Cooper. Both of those Prime Time games and helping take them from bottom to the top of their division he is worth 2 first rounders.

  5. Well worth it. Highlights showed Carr was not on the most accurate QB in the league. My dude is ballin’!

  7. When everyone laughs at the Cowboys for spending a 1st round pick on him, only for him to show he’s more worthy than just a 1st round pick.

  9. It’s funny how all of a sudden people are calling out Gruden for the trade, when initially he was being hailed. I gotta say it’s funny how some of you folks have suddenly spoken up. Cooper had basically no personality in Oakland and was super lax. He’s always been an elite route runner but he dropped too many balls and was super soft and didn’t seem to care. Coop playing really well shouldn’t surprise anyone. The real surprise is how he suddenly seems to give a damn and no longer acts like a robot. It was a rare instance of a solid trade for both teams. Chances are the Raiders won’t land as good of a player, but they may wnd up with a good one, and for a lot cheaper.

  11. Definitely exciting to watch the boys play right now. Cooper has been worth it, but we need him to keep producing big time if we are going go make a run.

  12. longislandcowboysfan33 says:
    December 9, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Well worth it. Highlights showed Carr was not on the most accurate QB in the league. My dude is ballin’!
    =========================================================================================================

    Carr’s accuracy has nothing to do with Cooper’s ability to hold on to a ball. In fact since Cooper was traded, Carr’s accuracy has improved. And he hasn’t thrown a pick since Cooper left. Having said that, I am happy that Cooper is doing well. Obviously he needed a change to regain his passion.

  13. Gruden is going to bring you back though Raider fans. Trust him. However, he couldn’t even get this guy the ball. He went to Dallas, not exactly the bastion of offensive geniuses, and has made their whole offense go. But hey, Gruden is going to fix it with spider wide bannana right or whatever that silly play is he loves to quote.

  15. This man sold his soul to be an adequate football player. I’m sorry but I’ve seen the real amaro Cooper and with the exception of the blow up game he has had two times since in Dallas it’s all a facade. He was halfway to Canada before he got dealt to Dallas. This guy mailed it in at Oakland and he will do it again. I can’t believe what I’m seeing in Dallas he is not this good of a player.

  16. Have to give old Jerruh Jones credit for trading for Cooper. He has made an immediate impact on the Cowboys. The question is, how much money is Jerruh willing to fork over to keep him, and then will he as motivated as he is now?

