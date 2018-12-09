Baker Mayfield making plays downfield, Browns and Panthers tied

AP

The Panthers are trying to play deliberately on offense, since their quarterback has a bad shoulder.

The Browns have no such qualms.

Rookie Baker Mayfield is airing it out impressively, as the Browns and Panthers are tied 17-17 at halftime.

Mayfield’s 8-of-10 for 176 yards (17.6 per attempt, duh), and has completions of 66 and 61 yards (along with a pedestrian 28). That kind of deep-ball offense makes them dangerous against anyone, but particularly against a Panthers team that’s given up big plays recently.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton came out for a presumptive Hail Mary at the end of the half, but backup Taylor Heinicke threw well short of the end zone. Newton’s been battling shoulder issues, but has stayed on the field as they limit his deep throws and throws in practice.