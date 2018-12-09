Baseball, basketball experience show up on back-to-back plays for Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

On consecutive plays during Sunday’s win over the Ravens, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drew on experiences from other sports in making a couple of memorable football throws.

First it was an incredible no-look pass, with Mahomes tossing the ball to the left while facing to the right, hitting receiver Demarcus Robinson in stride. Mahomes told PFT by phone after the game that, earlier in the year, he had thrown plenty of no-look passes in practice. So his receivers know to expect it, even when they may not be expecting it.

It’s a specific technique from his time as a point guard in basketball, a sport that he played throughout most of his youth.

Second came the play that comes from the other sport that routinely is mentioned with Mahomes: Baseball. He fired a shortstop-style sidearm throw to running back Spencer Ware in stride for a big gain.

The baseball experiences, Mahomes explained, mean “everything” to his ability to make throws from all sorts of body positions and arm angles.

“When playing shortstop you’re never set,” Mahomes said. “You never have your feet under you.”

It’s working well for Mahomes, who has the uncanny ability to always remain within the limits of his abilities, doing what he needs to do while rarely trying to do to much. He did just enough on Sunday to beat back a stiff challenge from the Ravens, putting the team in position for a game-winning field goal in regulation that failed, and a game-winning field goal in overtime that didn’t.

With both the Patriots and Texans losing, the Chiefs now have a clear path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.