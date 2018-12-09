Bears even it up on field goals

AP

So far, it’s nothing but field goals. That does not mean the Bears and Rams aren’t playing an interesting game so far.

The Bears just drove 69 yards in 12 plays before taking a three-pointer, evening things back up at 3-3.

The Rams got the first points of the night, after the first turnover on the first possession.

Rams cornerback Marcus Peters picked off Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and returned it to the Bears 15-yard line, but they had to settle for a field goal against a Bears defense that can change games. Their three-and-out was at least productive.

When the Bears got the ball back, Trubisky and the rest of the Bears ran it well, which could serve them well on a cold night. Tarik Cohen already has 41 yards on three carries, while Trubisky added 23 of his own on the ground.