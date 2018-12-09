Bears go up 15-6, the hard way

AP

Things are getting weird, and it’s awesome.

The Bears have done two unusual things tonight, putting a two-pointer on the board and then scoring that rarest of animals, a touchdown.

That flurry of points gives them a 15-6 lead over the Rams early in the third quarter.

The Bears opened the second half with unusual points, dropping the Rams for a safety, with Eddie Goldman sacking Jared Goff in the end zone.

They followed with traditional offense, taking the free kick and driving straight downfield.

After officials tried to give them a touchdown on a play that was at least six feet short of the goal line, Mitchell Trubisky hit spare offensive lineman Bradley Sowell for the touchdown. It was a bold call by the Bears, on a night full of field goals.