Bears holding Rams offense in check

AP

The Rams aren’t used to A) this kind of weather or B) this kind of defense.

Now we’ll have to C) see if the Bears can make it pay off in the second half.

It’s tied 6-6 at halftime, with the teams exchanging field goals and turnovers, while the young quarterbacks are taking their turns struggling.

The Bears held the Rams to 98 yards in the first half, the kind of production they’re used to putting up in a drive or two.

It starts with the job they’ve done shutting down the run, as Todd Gurley has just 11 yards on five carries so far. Quarterback Jared Goff‘s not playing well enough to overcome the lack of ballast, as he’s 11-of-22 for 80 yards and two interceptions.

The Bears would probably be up, but Mitchell Trubisky‘s actually playing worse, hitting 9-of-20 for 59 yards and two picks of his own.

But it’s out in the elements, and the Bears defense is exerting more influence than the Rams, which should make for an interesting second half.