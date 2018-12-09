Ben Roethlisberger returns with Steelers down 17-14

Getty Images

The Raiders grabbed a lead in the fourth quarter and the Steelers have responded by putting Ben Roethlisberger back into the game.

Josh Dobbs started the third quarter with Roethlisberger on the sideline with injured ribs and Dobbs remained in for the next 25 minutes of action. Oakland scored their first points of the second half when Derek Carr hit tight end Lee Smith for a touchdown that put them up 17-14, however, and the Steelers starter returned to the game.

Dobbs struggled to move the Steelers and threw an interception that killed one drive. Carr also lost a fumble in the third quarter, but rallied back to lead the go-ahead drive.

Now we’ll see if Roethlisberger can snatch it back.

UPDATE 7:12 p.m. ET: Roethlisberger snatched it back. He completed six passes for 75 yards, including a one-yarder to JuJu Smith-Schuster that put the Steelers up 21-17 with 2:55 left to play.