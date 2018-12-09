Browns beat the Panthers 26-20

AP

The Panthers can’t do anything right. And the Browns are beginning to show that they can.

The Browns won 26-20, their third win in four games as they show continued signs of progress.

The Panthers (6-7) had a chance to score a go-ahead touchdown late, but Cam Newton misfired badly on his fourth-and-goal pass attempt. It was reminiscent of numerous other late misses for Newton this year, as he’s battled shoulder problems which have limited his practice time and ability to throw deep balls.

He’s managed acceptably well running a field-shortening offense (and became just the second passer in league history to hit the 3,000-yard mark in his first eight seasons, along with some guy named Peyton Manning). But when the Panthers need to make plays downfield, Newton hasn’t been able to get that done, and their offense has sputtered.

He had one last chance, but threw an interception which sent the Panthers to a

The Browns (5-7-1), meanwhile, are making plays on both sides of the ball, pressuring Newton while making big plays of their own.

Baker Mayfield finished the game 18-of-22 for 238 yards and a touchdown, and was consistently able to make plays downfield.