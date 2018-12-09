Buccaneers continue their positive starts against Saints

AP

The Buccaneers beat the Saints in the opener, in one of the truly inexplicable results of the season.

And even with a different quarterback, they’re still playing well.

Jameis Winston hit Cameron Brate for a touchdown to cap an impressive opening drive, allowing them to decline a pass interference penalty on the play.

It was a sharp start for the Bucs, as Winston continued to run well (mixing in a 14-yard scramble).

The Bucs had Ryan Fitzpatrick on the field in that first game because of Winston’s suspension, but after reclaiming his job, losing it, and reclaiming it again, Winston has played much better.