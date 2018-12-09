Bucs still up on Saints, 14-3 at halftime

AP

The Cowboys broke the Saints. Or something.

The Saints have seemingly forgotten how to offense in the last two weeks, as they trail the Buccaneers 14-3 at halftime, a week after losing 13-10 to the Cowboys.

That would be less remarkable against another team, but the Saints had scored 409 points in their first 11 games, and 175 in their previous four.

But a Bucs defense that hasn’t been particularly good against the rest of the league has been good today, limiting the Saints to 104 yards in the first half, including a whopping 3 yards on the ground.

They’ve also picked off Drew Brees, part of an uncharacteristic slump by New Orleans.

The Buccaneers have a pair of Jameis Winston-to-Cameron Brate touchdowns, though Winston was getting up gingerly after the second score.