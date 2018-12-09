C.J. Anderson inactive for Raiders

Getty Images

Running back C.J. Anderson was excited to join his hometown team when he signed with the Raiders this week, but his debut in silver and black will have to wait at least another week.

Anderson is on the inactive list for the Raiders’ home game against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Raiders running back Doug Martin‘s knee was an issue during the week and he was listed as questionable for the game, but he’s active and that doesn’t leave a spot for Anderson.

Left guard Kelechi Osemele was also listed as questionable, but he won’t be in the lineup for Oakland. Wide receiver Keon Hatcher, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, cornerback Montrel Meander, tackle Justin Murray and linebacker Kyle Wilbur are also out for the Raiders.

The Steelers ruled out running back James Conner and tackle Marcus Gilbert during the week. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, tackle Zach Banner, defensive end L.T. Walton, safety Marcus Allen and linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi.