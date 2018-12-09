Chargers out to 14-3 lead in second quarter

Getty Images

The Chargers have a big game against the Chiefs on the horizon, but they don’t appear to be looking past the Bengals this Sunday.

The Chargers needed six plays to go 75 yards for a touchdown on their first possession of the game and they needed 13 plays to travel the same distance for another score early in the third quarter. The Bengals did manage a field goal on their lone possession, so it is 14-3 Chargers.

Philip Rivers hit Keenan Allen for the first touchdown of the day and Rivers has hit 7-of-8 passes for 104 yards on the day. Austin Ekeler ran for a five-yard touchdown and has 81 yards of total offense that won’t have too many people lamenting Melvin Gordon‘s absence.

If the Chargers can remain on top the rest of the way, they’ll face the Chiefs on Thursday with a piece of first place in the AFC West on the line.