Chargers take 17-12 lead into halftime

Getty Images

The Bengals defense has tightened up after giving up 150 yards and 14 points on the first two Chargers possessions of Sunday’s game, but the offense wasn’t able to wipe out the entire deficit.

They came pretty close, however. Jeff Driskel hit John Ross for a touchdown with 20 seconds to play in the first half and the score by the California native meant that the Chargers’ lead was down to 14-12. The Bengals tried for two to tie the game, but a Driskel pass to Giovani Bernard resulted in a loss when Chargers safety Derwin James blew up the play.

The Chargers were able to use the time left to hit a pair of 11-yard passes and then an offside penalty wiped out a sack of Philip Rivers that would have ended the half. The Chargers got Mike Badgley on the field for a 59-yard field goal try and he nailed it to give the Chargers a 17-12 lead. It also gave Badgley a franchise record for longest field goal.

Driskel was initially ruled to have run for a one-yard score on a previous Bengals drive, but replay showed that his knee hit the ground with the ball short of the end zone as Driskel dove for the score. In past years, the play would have been a touchdown but NFL rules changed this year to treat quarterbacks diving forward the same way they treat a slide.

That left the Bengals just short, but they should have more chances as long as their defense continues to make things difficult for the Chargers.