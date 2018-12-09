Colts break Texans’ win streak, remain in division race

Getty Images

The Texans’ nine-game winning streak is over.

The Colts stayed alive in the AFC South race and also kept the Titans’ hopes alive with a 24-21 victory in Houston.

The Texans are 9-4, with the Titans and Colts at 7-6 with three games remaining. The Titans and Colts close out the regular season at Tennessee.

Houston had a chance to pass New England, which lost on the final play in Miami, for the second seed in the AFC. Now, it still needs help with the Patriots holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.

But the Texans have to worry about winning the division first.

Indianapolis’ showing Sunday was quite a rebound from last week when it lost 6-0 to Jacksonville. The Colts trailed 7-0 after the first quarter today, managing only 31 yards.

But T.Y. Hilton owned the Texans yet again, with nine catches for 199 yards.

Andrew Luck completed 27 of 41 passes for 399 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Colts averaged 6.6 yards on 66 plays, gaining 436 total yards.

The Colts held Lamar Miller to 33 yards on 14 carries.

Deshaun Watson went 27-of-38 for 267 yards and a touchdown. DeAndre Hopkins caught four passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.