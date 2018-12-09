Colts lead Houston 17-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Colts had 31 yards and no points in the first quarter after being shut out last week against Jacksonville. They made up for it in the second quarter.

Indianapolis, which trailed 7-0, now leads 17-7 at intermission.

The Colts have 275 yards, having scored on drives of 64, 66 and 53 yards. Andrew Luck is 17-of-28 for 237 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

T.Y. Hilton has four catches for 94. Eric Ebron has four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans have only 114 yards, with Deshaun Watson going 12-of-16 for 105 yards.