Cowboys, Eagles headed to overtime

Getty Images

The Cowboys have 491 yards to the Eagles’ 256, but we are headed to overtime.

Philadelphia scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, including 14 points in the final 3:12, to tie it 23-23 at the end of regulation.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has his biggest passing game ever with 397 yards. It’s his first 300-yard game this season and the fourth of his career.

But his three turnovers have kept the Eagles in it.

Amari Cooper has eight catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 24 catches for 446 yards and four touchdowns in his past three games. He had 22 catches for 280 yards and a touchdown in six games with Oakland this season before the Raiders traded him for a first-round pick.

Carson Wentz is 22-of-32 for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cowboys won the toss and can win it with a touchdown.