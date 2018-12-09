Cowboys lead 6-0 at halftime, holding Eagles to 70 yards

Getty Images

Suffice to say, the Eagles won’t win Sunday’s game and remain in the NFC East race if they can’t generate more offense in the second half.

Philadelphia managed only four first downs and 70 yards in the first half and trail the Cowboys 6-0 at halftime.

The Eagles are lucky they are still in it.

Brett Maher has accounted for the only points, kicking a 28-yard field goal and a team-record 62-yard field goal. But he missed a 45-yard try wide right with 1:48 remaining in the first half.

The Cowboys have three points after two red-zone trips and another to the Philadelphia 23 ended in an interception by Rasul Douglas on a Dak Prescott pass.

Dallas settled for the field goal after having first-and-goal at the Philadelphia 9. A holding penalty on left tackle Tyron Smith on a Prescott run to the Philadelphia 3 resulted in the missed field goal.

Smith had another penalty with four seconds remaining in the half that would have allowed Maher to try a 42-yarder. Maher, though, made the 62-yarder on the final play of the second quarter.

The Cowboys defense has played lights out again.

They have sacked Carson Wentz twice, with Tyrone Crawford forcing a fumble Malik Collins recovered on a promising drive by the Eagles in the final two minutes. Randy Gregory had the Cowboys’ other sack.

Wentz is 6-of-8 for 48 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for 72 yards on 11 carries and caught seven passes for 39 yards. Prescott has completed 20 of 26 passes for 150 yards and the interception.

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat left with an ankle injury in the first half. The team updated that Sweat and running back Corey Clement (knee) will not return for the second half.