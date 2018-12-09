Dak Prescott’s interception gets Eagles back in game

Getty Images

The Eagles had done a grand total of nothing. Zero. Zilch. Then, Dak Prescott overthrew Michael Gallup, gift-wrapping a touchdown to get the Eagles back in the game.

Dallas leads 9-6 with 6:04 remaining in the third quarter.

The Cowboys kicked a 21-yard field goal early in the period to push their lead to 9-0. It seemed invincible with the way their defense was playing.

The Eagles still do not have 100 yards of offense.

Bu Corey Graham picked Prescott’s pass intended for Gallup and returned it 28 yards to the 2-yard line. On the next play, Carson Wentz hit Alshon Jeffery for a 2-yard touchdown.

Jake Elliott missed the extra point.