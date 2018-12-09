Danny Amendola, Stephon Gilmore active for Dolphins-Patriots

Getty Images

Wide receiver Danny Amendola will be back in the lineup for the Dolphins when they welcome his former team to Miami on Sunday afternoon.

Amendola missed last Sunday’s win over the Bills with a knee injury, but he was able to work in practice this week in a limited fashion. He was listed as questionable on Friday and the feeling was that he’d be able to go against the Patriots.

The Dolphins confirmed that on Sunday morning when Amendola’s name failed to appear on their list of inactive players. Amendola had two catches for 21 yards when Miami lost in New England earlier this season.

There was a big name among the Patriots’ questionable players as well as cornerback Stephon Gilmore popped up on Friday’s injury report with an ankle issue. He got the green light to play on Sunday, so he and Amendola might cross paths over the course of the AFC East clash.