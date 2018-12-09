Dolphins have 225 yards, 21-20 lead

AP

The Patriots are having a hard time stopping the Dolphins today.

The Dolphins have three touchdowns in four possessions. The other ended in a blocked punt.

Miami has rolled to 225 yards, including 138 rushing.

Brandon Bolden, who got his first carry for the Dolphins last week, has 60 yards and two touchdowns on two carries, including a career-long, 54-yard touchdown. His other carry was a 6-yard touchdown.

Bolden had 922 yards and six rushing touchdowns in six years with the Patriots with a long of 46.

Frank Gore, who has passed LaDainian Tomlinson for fifth all time in yards from scrimmage, has five carries for 54 yards.

Ryan Tannehill has completed 5 of 8 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown, a 7-yarder to Kenny Stills.