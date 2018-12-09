Dolphins upset Patriots on wild, 69-yard final play

AP

It was the ninth lead change of the game and quite unexpected.

In the most fantastic finish of the season, the Dolphins scored on a 69-yard play that involved two laterals to upset the Patriots 34-33.

With seven seconds left, and the Dolphins down to their final play, Ryan Tannehill hit Kenny Stills for a 14-yard gain to the Miami 45. He lateraled to DeVante Parker, who lateraled to Kenyan Drake. Drake appeared to be looking for someone else to lateral the ball to before seeing nothing but green in front of him.

Rob Gronkowski had the final chance to get Drake out of bounds before he ran into the end zone.

The Patriots’ fifth loss in their past six trips to Miami to play the Dolphins dropped them to 9-4 and prevented them from clinching a 10th straight division title. At least temporarily.

The improbable win kept the Dolphins’ playoff hopes alive at 7-6.

The Patriots had many chances to bury the Dolphins and couldn’t do it. Stephen Gostkowski missed an extra point and a 42-yard field goal, the second consecutive week he’s missed from under 50 yards, and Tom Brady was sacked at the Miami 9 on the final play of the first half.

The Patriots couldn’t get it from the Miami 6 on their last possession either, settling for a Gostkwoski chip-shot field goal. Instead of being up two scores, they led only 33-28 with 16 seconds left.

That set up the dramatic ending.