Dolphins upset Patriots on wild, 69-yard final play

Posted by Charean Williams on December 9, 2018, 4:17 PM EST
AP

It was the ninth lead change of the game and quite unexpected.

In the most fantastic finish of the season, the Dolphins scored on a 69-yard play that involved two laterals to upset the Patriots 34-33.

With seven seconds left, and the Dolphins down to their final play, Ryan Tannehill hit Kenny Stills for a 14-yard gain to the Miami 45. He lateraled to DeVante Parker, who lateraled to Kenyan Drake. Drake appeared to be looking for someone else to lateral the ball to before seeing nothing but green in front of him.

Rob Gronkowski had the final chance to get Drake out of bounds before he ran into the end zone.

The Patriots’ fifth loss in their past six trips to Miami to play the Dolphins dropped them to 9-4 and prevented them from clinching a 10th straight division title. At least temporarily.

The improbable win kept the Dolphins’ playoff hopes alive at 7-6.

The Patriots had many chances to bury the Dolphins and couldn’t do it. Stephen Gostkowski missed an extra point and a 42-yard field goal, the second consecutive week he’s missed from under 50 yards, and Tom Brady was sacked at the Miami 9 on the final play of the first half.

The Patriots couldn’t get it from the Miami 6 on their last possession either, settling for a Gostkwoski chip-shot field goal. Instead of being up two scores, they led only 33-28 with 16 seconds left.

That set up the dramatic ending.

Permalink 121 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

121 responses to “Dolphins upset Patriots on wild, 69-yard final play

  8. Pats figured out several ways how to lose this game. Not a good showing from Gostkowski this late in the season. I haven’t seen a superbowl caliber Patriots team all season – and I doubt I’ll see one come January.

  12. That was immensely enjoyable. I’m headed to the store now to buy myself a new Dolphins jersey. Great job, Miami!

  14. Well where were all of those folks who gave me a thumbs down for telling the truth? Fins always give the Pats trouble in Miami and if it weren’t for Brady and the offense they would have gotten crushed in this game. Defense couldn’t stop jack whether it’d be Stills or Drake and Gostkowski blew all of the important kicks. Luckily Pats will bounce back against the Steelers but this stings.

  15. Congrats to the Dolphins, better team that deserved the win. My pats looked awful all game, so many failures. You blew it!

  28. Belichicks defense bends again. What an awful defense performance, people want to get on Brady for his Miami games but good lord thats all on the D. Embarrassing and a bad trend that will never end.

  30. .
    gotta love the announcer as the dude catches the pass…
    …and that will end the ga…..
    TD! yeah ended the game with pats losing

  32. How much did that missed extra point hurt? Or that missed FG? Or Brady not getting that last TD, settling for that FG?

    How does NOBODY tackle ANYBODY on that last play??????

    Kudos to the Dolphins for not quitting

  36. LOL….talk about a CHOKE JOB…..
    HUGE LOSS for the Pats…… Ive never seen a BB team be that unprepared for such a play…..GRONK looked about as gracefull As Bledsoe out there…… too funny!!!
    Congrats Miami…..you can thank Gostkowski & the Pats putrid D…… WOW, just WOW!!!

  37. Patriots D is utter garbage.

    Another BB defensive masterclass. This team won’t win on the road in the playoffs. Utter putrid stinky D and this team will be lucky to survive wildcard round.

  38. Belichick made the biggest coaching blunder by putting in gronk as a safety on defense and he runs like a snail and let the reciever run right by him. LoL. Belicheats is an idiot. He deserved to get embarrassed for his terrible coaching.

  39. Gronkowski playing D?!?! Dumb ass idea, and we saw why. Gordon maybe, even Patterson. But not Gronk.

    Congrats Miami, you guys deserved the win. Ghost cost them 4 points, Tom another 3. That last play should not have mattered.

  40. The Keener Observer says:
    December 9, 2018 at 4:29 pm
    How was there not an illegal block during that play? Amazing the Pats ever win a game with the officiating they always have to overcome.

    1 1 Rate This

    ——————

    defense won the game in the second half by allowing just 7 points, but how do you lose by blocking two punts?

    ne’s offense and sts leaves 7-10 points per game on the board every week.

    been going on all year

    how mcdaniels is sought after is beyond me

    the brady meltdown before half and the inability to finish that last drive was their problem all year. a bizarre lack of red zone execution with weaponry everywhere

  43. That was bad defense. That pretty much crushed any hope of winning home field through out. And they will NOT win in KC. The ramification of this loss is huge!

  44. uknepatsfan says:
    December 9, 2018 at 4:34 pm
    Patriots D is utter garbage.

    Another BB defensive masterclass. This team won’t win on the road in the playoffs. Utter putrid stinky D and this team will be lucky to survive wildcard round.

    0 1 Rate This

    —————-

    how is it garbage? sure a bad first half but came back to slam the door in the second half and had key stops

    ne has two blocked punts and brady sucked before the half with clock management

    the pats red zone offense stinks because
    mcdaniels thinks he is better than he is

    beem going on all year. they leave 7-10 points on the board weekly

  47. Why did they have Gronk in? Did they seriously think noodle arm tannehill was going to throw a 70 yard hail mary?

  48. wib22 says:
    December 9, 2018 at 4:39 pm
    Dynasty is over

    Gronk is cooked

    wib22 says:
    December 9, 2018 at 4:23 pm
    worst pats team since 2009

    DYNASTY IS OVER HOMERS

    wib22 says:
    December 9, 2018 at 4:21 pm
    Belicheat is finished!

    Pats homers are in denial HAHAHA

    Time to get some friends

  50. Flash1287 says:
    December 9, 2018 at 4:21 pm
    That sucked … well unless you are a Dolphins fan
    ————-
    Chiefs fans seem pretty happy 😁

  51. YES!!! Just when it looked like the Patriots were going to win and take over the #1 seed in the AFC because the Chiefs were losing. Now Kansas City is two games up. CRAZY!!!

  52. Most insane finish I’ve ever seen and I saw the one with Tenn.
    Miami still will not make the playoffs but this was a gutsy win and shows the team has no quit in them. 2 things I must ask, why does Dan Fouts never compliment anyone playing vs the Patriots and second why does Brady never shake anyone hand after games in which they lose? He runs right off the field. Poor sport is what it appears to be. He is too good to do that. Come on man.

  53. Bad loss but still a lot of football to be played. As a #2 seed and the Chiefs going one and done, the road to the SB could still go through Gillette.

  55. That was not smart using Gonk. It wasnt like it could of been a hail mary so his height doesnt come into play. Only person that can chuck it that far would probably be Mahomes.
    Gutsy performance by Miami for sure.

  58. Dolphins win Patriots lose. This means 0 articles about the Dolphins this week unless they are negative. But the good thing is 0 articles about patriots. Enjoy it Dolphin fans.

  59. Miami is not as bad as people say and NE has a way of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. NE losses next week, Miami wins division still up for grabs.

  60. Pats’ fans can’t be feeling very confident vs Steelers next week. Ben R will have a field day against the Pat’s D, or lack thereof!

  63. Patriots don’t have a good enough team this year to go to the Super Bowl. Good coaching can’t get them there with only mediocre talent this year.

  65. You folks calling BB a bad coach??? Are you just upset or are you serious?? He is hands down without a doubt the best coach in the NFL. Nobody is even close. He takes walk on free agents and turns them into play makers.
    Just be happy you do not have Gase as your head coach.

  68. That is embarrassing. That play rarely ever works. I can only remember one other time I have seen that in pro football.

  70. Should’ve traded Gronk when we had the chance. He’s finished. Time to reboot and get a real defense.

  73. .
    The Patriots had opportunity after opportunity to put the Dolphins away. They never took advantage of the countless times they found themselves on Miami’s doorstep.

    And, for the record, the Patriots defense is not very good. They’re subpar against the run and subpar against the pass.
    .

  76. Even with out that play we got to see a good game. 9 lead changes and the reminder that Tom still has a great arm and Frank Gore doesn’t age either. Oh, and if you like tough as nails THill was all that and he made some great throws too. The one to Butler for 7 is a good example. Then THE play happens….and the Fins meaningless season is back on again at least for one more week.

  77. Seriously, what is the deal with the Pats in Miami? It’s remarkable when you consider how good they have been everywhere else.

    The Texans’ loss today is huge for the Pats because it keeps them in good shape for the 2 seed. These Pats don’t look strong enough to win two road games, but as it stands, they’ll likely still get a bye. Not sure they are good enough to beat San Diego in New England (most likely Round 2 matchup) and then go to Arrowhead and win. I will never count the Pats out, but they just don’t look as good as they used to. Maybe age is, at last, catching up to Tom Brady.

  79. steelers58blog says:
    December 9, 2018 at 4:32 pm
    Way to tackle, Gronk.
    ———————
    Yeah, Belichick wasn’t looking too much the genius watching Gronk make a lumbering buffoon of himself on defense for some mysterious reason. Belichick a genius? Not even close.

  81. Well that friggen sucked. Patriots will still win the division and make the playoffs but this will probably cost them a first round bye. It’s a play that just can’t happen. It will be interesting to see how this affects them going forward. If they happen to get blown out in Pittsburgh you’ll know it all comes back to this play. Gonna be interesting to see how this team reacts going forward

  84. When he has 8 catches 107 yards a a TD
    Probably not the best time to make this comment

    HPats says:
    December 9, 2018 at 5:08 pm
    Should’ve traded Gronk when we had the chance. He’s finished. Time to reboot and get a real defense.

  85. Flash1287 says:
    December 9, 2018 at 4:46 pm
    wib22 says:
    December 9, 2018 at 4:39 pm
    Dynasty is over

    Gronk is cooked

    wib22 says:
    December 9, 2018 at 4:23 pm
    worst pats team since 2009

    DYNASTY IS OVER HOMERS

    wib22 says:
    December 9, 2018 at 4:21 pm
    Belicheat is finished!

    Pats homers are in denial HAHAHA

    Time to get some friends

    ————

    That’s rich, coming from someone who’s hating life right about now.

  86. Dang. Needed one tackle and couldn’t get it.

    Congrats Dolphins. You really do have our number in your house. 🤔

  87. kissbillsrings says:
    December 9, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    LOL….talk about a CHOKE JOB…..
    HUGE LOSS for the Pats…… Ive never seen a BB team be that unprepared for such a play…..

    ============================

    Psssst…. WILDCAT!

  88. The Patriots coach outsmarted himself. Rather than trying to kill the clock they should have tried to score a TD on the fourth down. Had they failed the Dolphins would have had to drive 95 yards with less than 30 seconds.

  90. The Patriots coach outsmarted himself. Rather than trying to kill the clock they should have tried to score a TD on the fourth down. Had they failed the Dolphins would have had to drive 95 yards with less than 30 seconds.

    ***

    If they throw a pass on 4th and don’t get it, they’re only up by 2, and the clock stops. It’s an extra 15 yards the other way but only need a FG to win it.

  91. While I think Bill is an excellent coach every now and again he makes a decision that completely baffles you. A game should NEVER come down to a tight end having to make a stop on defense. EVER. Gronkowski actually had a pretty good game outside of that.

  93. There was a time that with the best QB in football NE would not lose to fluke plays. Losing to Miami? NE faces 2 rookie QB’s in their division AND Tannehill. NE is gifted 6 games per year, EVERY year. Oh my, Father time is coming fast!

  94. The Patriots are not famous for defense, otherwise Brady would have at least 7 rings by now. One thing with sports, there is no entitlement. The best team wins. Patriots this year is just mediocre, even Brady. It’s written in the stars, the Chiefs will go to the SB. The Ravens QB got hurt on a crucial moment. That Mahomes kid is legit. Hopefully he won’t be a one- year wonder. Congrats Phins. You played better today.

  98. RE LEE says:
    December 9, 2018 at 5:35 pm
    The Patriots are not famous for defense, otherwise Brady would have at least 7 rings by now. One thing with sports, there is no entitlement. The best team wins. Patriots this year is just mediocre, even Brady. It’s written in the stars, the Chiefs will go to the SB. The Ravens QB got hurt on a crucial moment. That Mahomes kid is legit. Hopefully he won’t be a one- year wonder. Congrats Phins. You played better today.

    1 0 Rate This

    ——————

    laughable

    the only td allowed in the second half came off of gostkowski’s horrendous 42 yard fg which shifted momentum

    Pats offense has been unable to finish drives in the red zone all year

    maybe brady should have stuck around for ota’s to work on that?

  102. Had Miami stayed healthy this season it would of been a more meaningful victory. Miami will not be making the playoffs but they do need to figure out how to keep players healthy. People are forgetting about how dangerous Albert Wilson was prior to his injury as well as Jakeem Grant. Couple that with losing your starting C and LG and RT17 missing games this team could easily be 10 and 3 right now or at minimum 9 and 4 and right in the playoff hunt for real. Even 10 and 6 probably will not get it done in the AFC.

  106. I am however curious, dont teams have to attempt the extra point? Not that Miami would of even tried to kick it. I would hope they would just take the snap and the holder just give himself up.
    But I thought extra points had to be done??

  107. I was pretty pissed when Stills took a knee and disrespected the first down. But it turned out okay, it was a finish that will live through the journals of time. Always great to beat the Pats.

  108. This miracle win may send the cheaters into DEPRESSION and they may lose the rest of their game and a 2nd miracle may take place. That is Miami wins the AFC east!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! If Miami and the cheaters both end up at 10-6; Miami wins the division!!!!!!!!!!

  109. Dropkick67 says:
    Pats’ fans can’t be feeling very confident vs Steelers next week. Ben R will have a field day against the Pat’s D, or lack thereof!
    ==

    The same Ben Roethlisberger whose team has lost two in a row, and who is right now looking quite mediocre against the pathetic Jokeland Raiders?
    Real scary.

  110. The end of each half is just plain poor coaching.

    incorrect- it’s just plain poor execution by the players, the coach can’t tackle or throw the ball away- that’s the players 100%

  115. icouldexplainbutyouwouldntgetit says:
    December 9, 2018 at 5:36 pm
    What? No truthful bashing Tannehill. Hmmm
    ———————————————

    Chip’s too busy wearing out the wib and banned sock puppets for that.

  116. wib22 says:
    December 9, 2018 at 5:54 pm
    Didn’t play well enough to win. Congrats Dolphins.

    GO PATS

    ***

    All the way to 10-6 and a first round exit!!
    ——
    That’s further than your Ratbirds are going. Maybe you’ll be back in the playoffs once that weakling Harbaugh is canned.

  117. finzfan49 says:
    December 9, 2018 at 5:56 pm
    I am however curious, dont teams have to attempt the extra point? Not that Miami would of even tried to kick it. I would hope they would just take the snap and the holder just give himself up.
    But I thought extra points had to be done??
    ——

    No.

    Tebow’s famous playoff TD never had s PAT either.

  118. GoodellMustGo says:
    December 9, 2018 at 6:40 pm
    finzfan49 says:
    December 9, 2018 at 5:56 pm
    I am however curious, dont teams have to attempt the extra point? Not that Miami would of even tried to kick it. I would hope they would just take the snap and the holder just give himself up.
    But I thought extra points had to be done??
    ——

    No.

    Tebow’s famous playoff TD never had s PAT either.
    —————————
    Because in OT the game ends on a TD. There should have been an XP try here.

  120. davew128 says:
    December 9, 2018 at 6:51 pm
    GoodellMustGo says:
    December 9, 2018 at 6:40 pm
    finzfan49 says:
    December 9, 2018 at 5:56 pm
    I am however curious, dont teams have to attempt the extra point? Not that Miami would of even tried to kick it. I would hope they would just take the snap and the holder just give himself up.
    But I thought extra points had to be done??
    ——

    No.

    Tebow’s famous playoff TD never had s PAT either.
    —————————
    Because in OT the game ends on a TD. There should have been an XP try here.

    —-
    Looked it up. Rule was changed this year. No XP in these situations.

  121. Gronk was in there to defend a hail mary geniuses.

    Pats deserved to lose with that showing by Gotskowski and the D. Not going to be surprised if they lose to Steelers also. It’s gonna be “4 Games to Glory” this year…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!