Eagles trail 3-0 after first quarter, lose Corey Clement

Getty Images

The Cowboys got lucky on the opening kickoff.

Malcolm Jenkins forced a Jourdan Lewis fumble. Officials ruled him down, but the Eagles challenged it.

The Cowboys defense came onto the field, anticipating the league office would give the ball to Philadelphia at the Dallas 18. Eagles Kamu Grugier-Hill, Nathan Gerry and LaRoy Reynolds were the only players around the ball, but the play stood with Al Riveron deciding in New York there was no clear recovery.

The Cowboys ended up striking first with a 28-yard Brett Maher field goal with 2:28 remaining in the first quarter, but it was a disappointing ending to a 80-yard drive.

Dallas settled for the kick after having first-and-goal at the Philadelphia 9.

The Cowboys lead 3-0 after the first quarter.

Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for 31 yards on six carries, and Dak Prescott is 8-of-10 for 36 yards.

The Eagles have two first downs and 35 yards as Carson Wentz is 2-for-3 for 12 yards.

Running back Corey Clement headed into the tunnel after needing assistance off the field late in the first quarter. He grabbed his right knee. He lost 4 yards in his only carry.