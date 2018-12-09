ESPN reports Cowboys asked Jason Witten to leave the booth and come back

Getty Images

Jason Witten quit the Cowboys for ESPN this year. Now ESPN is reporting that the Cowboys want him to quit ESPN and return to the field.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has made multiple attempts to coax Witten out of retirement, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

So far, Witten has said no. With each passing week, it seems more and more unlikely that he would walk away from the booth and get back on the field. However, if Witten looks at the Cowboys and sees a potential Super Bowl team, it’s conceivable he could still change his mind and pursue a ring.

But that would seem pretty unlikely: Witten has spent the entire season in the booth, not on the practice field, and it seems highly likely that he’ll remain in the booth through the end of the season.